Homecoming 2022: Ballinger vs Clyde 9-16-2022

On a Homecoming to remember after what has mostly been a season to forget Ballinger refused to go down without a fight, although the were eventually defeated 41-20. In recent weeks the injury bug that hit Ballinger early has slowed and the Bearcats have even welcomed back some of those injured. With these returning players and new offensive wrinkles the offense has started to gain momentum. The Ballinger running game has been a big spark in their recent improvement as they racked up almost 300 yards on the ground with a ground game consisting of a three headed monster in Zach Canada, Nathan McDuffee and Jeremiah Bullingor. Defensively the Bearcats made Clyde work, but they are still being hurt all too often by the deep pass. If Ballinger can get this rectified it will go a long way toward putting numbers in the win column. Although Ballinger lost by 3 touchdowns Ballinger was driving downfield with the potential to make it a one score game late. On the drive the Bulldogs were going after the ball hard and were able to strip it from the ballcarrier. After the turnover Clyde would score to extend their lead. The Bearcats have come a long way from their first 2 games where they were struggling just to get a first down to now being in a game in the 4th quarter.

Next week Ballinger will travel to the Puncher Dome in Mason on Friday the 23rd before enjoying a much needed bye week.

