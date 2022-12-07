May Jean Hughes July 6, 1939 – December 3, 2022

May Jean Hughes passed away on December 3, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on July 6, 1939, to Alfred Henry & Mable Weesner Bacon on the Bacon homeplace in a log cabin in Frankston, Texas. She graduated from Frankston High School and went on to attend college at Texas Tech University before graduating from Stephen F. Austin University with her bachelor’s degree in education. She worked in public schools as a speech therapist in Nacogdoches, Crockett, and Sugar Land.

In April 1966, Jean married Don Hughes and they begin their life in Sugar Land, Texas. Jean left education to pursue a long career in real estate and real estate appraising. She loved helping people find the perfect home and made many lifelong friends along the way.

Jean loved to craft and sew and would stay up into the wee hours creating something on her sewing machine. She especially loved decorating for Christmas and getting ready for the holidays with her family and friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred & Mable Bacon; her husband, Don Hughes; and her brother, Terry Bacon.

Jean is survived by her son, David of Abilene, wife Lecia and children Lauren Berg (Landon) and Paige Ramirez (Matt); her special niece Angie Reid of Beasley, husband Kenneth and children Blake Reid (Samantha) and Sheridan Reid. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Linley Berg, Lena Berg, Liam Berg, and Ramsey Ramirez; along with great-niece Sayde Reid and great-nephew River Reid.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Talpa Cemetery in Coleman County, Texas.

The family would like to thank the staff at Windcrest Health & Rehab for their great care and the nurses with Hendrick Hospice for their special care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Hendrick Hospice.