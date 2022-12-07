The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts annual Christmas Exhibit

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host our annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th, 2022 at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street

Join us for the ultimate winter wonderland experience complete with free art activities, an art exhibit featuring local artists and holiday games! This event is completely free to attend and suitable for all ages and families.

Christmas at the Coop will be open during The SAMFA Exhibit Opening on December 9th from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, and on December 15th as part of Downtown Stroll from 5:00pm – 8:00pm There will be free hot cocoa, treats, a dollhouse seek & find, a Walk down Candy Cane Lane photo op, a Christmas Tree Scavenger Hunt, free pictures with Santa, and more!

Christmas at the Coop 2022 will also feature an art exhibit with local artists displaying their original works of art. There will be various different mediums of artwork available to purchase, and will make for the perfect Christmas present.

The Concho Clay Studio at SAMFA will host its first holiday pottery sale fundraiser from December 15th-17th 2022. All press are invited to attend this event that will feature unique handmade ceramics for sale from local clay artists, clay studio students and staff. This event gives students an opportunity to sell their pottery and sculpture, and promotes the clay community in San Angelo. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Concho Clay studio Visiting Artist Workshop Program.

Concho Clay Christmas Sale Hours

Thursday December 15th 5pm-8pm

Downtown Strong, Silent Night Auction in SAMFA’s meeting room, SAMFA galleries open, Christmas at the Coop at 427 S Oakes St. will have free pictures with Santa, refreshments and art activities

Friday December 16th 5pm-8pm

Free gifts for the first 20 shoppers

Saturday December 17th 10am-4pm