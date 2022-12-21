Dorthy Ann Caughron Livesay February 2, 1931 – December 17, 2022

Dorthy Ann Caughron Livesay, 91, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at her home.

She was born on February 2, 1931, to James Elbert and Velma E. (Durham) Whitfield in Cloud Chief, OK. On February 16, 1948, she married Paul E. Caughron in Wheeler, Texas. Together they shared 49 beautiful years, before his passing in April 1997. Dorthy was a farmer and homemaker all of her life. She remarried in 2000 to James Livesay. She was a proud and active member of the Church of Christ.

Dorthy is preceded in death by her parents James and Velma Whitfield, her first husband Paul E. Caughron, her second husband James Livesay, her brothers Alvis, Eldon, Olen, and Edward Whitfield, and her sister Elberta Vinson.

She is survived by her son Jimmie Lee Caughron, Sr and wife Shannon of Ballinger, son Larry Gene Caughron of Seguin, and daughter Elizabeth Ann Thompson and husband David of Midland, Tx. She is also survived by four grandkids, seven great-grandkids, and four great-great-grandkids.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Seagraves, Cemetery, .5 miles north on County Road 111 or Tinker St of HWY 385, in Seagraves, Texas with Lance Fariss and Daylan Sellers officiating. officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meal on Wheels or your favorite charity, in Dorthy’s name.

The family wishes to thank Ballinger Home Health and Hospice and the people who delivered her meals from Meals on Wheels for all of the kind things they did for her and for the help they gave her.