Wilma Jean Byers February 14, 1933 – December 15, 2022

Wilma Jean Byers, 89, formerly of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in Abilene.

She was born on Tuesday, February 14, 1933, in Runnels County to Elvin and Mattie Ellen (Carter) Murphy. Wilma married Bill Byers on November 25, 1954, and together they shared 47 years together before his passing in 2002. She retired in 1998 from Ballinger’s Bank, where she worked for many years as a bookkeeper and teller. Wilma was a member of the 7th Street Baptist Church in Ballinger. She was very active and involved in volunteering in her church and the Ballinger community, which included delivering Meals on Wheels, helping at the Ballinger Food Pantry, and ministering to many who were homebound. Wilma was a woman of strong faith and an inspiration to many. She loved Jesus and shared about Him with others in any way she could until her passing. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and Grannie to her family.

Wilma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; grandson, Justin Edwards; and brothers, Bill Murphy and Don Murphy.

She is survived by her daughter Terri Monse and husband Michael of Abilene, grandsons Jordan Edwards and wife Jessie, their daughters, Marlee and Lena, and Morgan Monse; her daughter Kelli Bodine and husband Blake of Abilene, their children Joshua Bodine, Jessica Dunlop and husband Zach, their children, Olivia and Weston, Mary Farmer and husband Wes, their daughter, Maggie, and Stephanie Bodine.

There will be a time of visitation on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 10:00 am at Lange Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am at the Lange Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in the Garden of Memories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Runnels County Meals on Wheels, Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, or your favorite charity.