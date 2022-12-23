David R. Talbott June 21, 1946 – December 18, 2022

David R. Talbott, 76, of Ballinger, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, with his beloved wife by his side.

He was born on Friday, June 21, 1946, in Ballinger, to R.W. and Beatrice (Collier) Talbott. After graduation from Ballinger High School, in 1964, David married Viane Humphreys, at the First Baptist Church on November 25, 1966, and they shared 56 years together.

David was a member of the Hopewell Baptist Church, Rotary International, and a member of the Ballinger Community Choir.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents.

Survivors include his wife, Viane; son, Scott Talbott and wife Tracy; daughter, AnMichelle Lima-White and husband Jack; grandchildren, Ashton Talbott, Ambree Talbott, Landon Talbott, Tyler Lima, Taryn Lima, Jackson McCarthy, Kailyn McClanahan and husband Randal; great-grandsons, Max and Henry McClanahan.

There will be a time of visitation for David, Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 am at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 am at Lange Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank all those who cared for David.