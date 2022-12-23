Lottie Lucille Sikes Farris January 2, 1933 – December 18, 2022

Lottie Lucille Sikes Farris, 89, of San Angelo, Texas died on Sunday, December 18, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.

She was born October 2, 1933, in Coleman, Texas to Earn and Katherine Sikes.

She married Randy Farris on August 26, 1950, in Coleman, Texas.

Lottie was a long-time resident of Ballinger and San Angelo, Texas, she retired from a long professional career as a nurse. She received her RN degree from Angelo State University in 1975. Lottie worked at the Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Cisco Jr. College – teaching nursing students in Ballinger. She always wanted to make sure that patient care was her foremost priority. She always was willing to lend a hand to help anyone that was in need, especially for her family.

Lottie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ballinger, Texas, and later Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo, Texas.

Lottie enjoyed camping, quilting, and playing card games with her friends at Baptist Memorial High Rise.

She was preceded in death by her parents Earn Sikes and Katherine Sikes and her husband E. R. (Randy) Farris and her brother Allen Sikes.

Survivors include a daughter Charlotte Leann Farris Busch of Shreveport, LA, and a son Randy Clay Farris and his wife Debbie of San Angelo, Texas, grandchildren Randy Broxson of Shreveport, LA, Katie Reynolds of Nichols, South Carolina, Lance Farris of San Angelo, Texas and Dr. Landon Farris of Austin, Texas.

The family will be receiving friends Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas. Lottie’s funeral service will follow on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 3:00 pm at the Chapel at Lange Funeral Home with Danny Slaughter officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger, Texas next to her husband E.R. Randy Farris.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her honor.

A special thanks goes to the employees of the Brayden Park Assistant Living memory care center. Their love and care was always present in everything they did to assist her during her stay.