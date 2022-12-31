Bert Lee Middleton February 13, 1923 – December 29, 2022

Bert Lee (Gilbreth) Middleton, 99, of Ballinger, Texas passed peacefully at home on December 29, 2022. She was born on February 13, 1923, in Rockwood, TX to Allie (Martin) and Lonnie Gilbreth. In 1929 her family moved to Bend, TX where she attended school. She went to high school in San Saba, TX.

Bert married Eugene Hicks on May 5, 1940, in San Saba, TX. They had three children, Barbara, Lewis (Tom), and Glenda. She followed Eugene from town to town while he worked in the oil fields. They lived in 13 states and who knows how many towns. She was known to pack the house in a few hours. They settled on a ranch in Mountain Grove MO in December of 1963. They enjoyed ranching, gardening and attending church on Sundays together. Eugene preceded her in death in December of 1966,

Bert ran the ranch for several years with the help of her son. She was an entrepreneur of her time. She owned a western store, a restaurant, and in later years, a dress store in Mountain Grove, MO. She was always doing something to stay busy.

Bert Hicks married George Middleton on December 27, 1975, at the ranch in Mountain Grove MO. They loved to travel and were active in the VFW. Bert was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. They were members of the Vanzant Baptist church for many years. George preceded her in death in October of 2002.

In 2004, Bert moved to Ballinger TX to be near her sisters and youngest daughter. She loved to quilt, crochet, cook, bake and attend Sunday school. She was a member at the First Baptist Church in Ballinger, TX. and a member of the Texas Extension Education Agency “Friendly Neighbors” club in Runnels County. She lived her life for her family and friends as well as her poodle Missy and will be missed.

Bert is survived by her son Tom Hicks of Mountain Grove, MO and daughter Glenda Rohmfeld and spouse Willie of Ballinger, TX, 8 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and many family friends especially Linda and Robert Behrens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sisters Lois Hubbert and Jean Kjome, brother Norman Gilbreth and daughter Barbara Bledsoe.

A memorial/visitation will be held at Lange Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 5:30-7:00 pm with the wake service beginning at 6:00 pm and graveside services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mountain Grove MO on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 10:30 am.

Thank you for the care provided by Ballinger Home Health & Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity in Bert’s name would be appreciated.