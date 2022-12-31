Elmer Peterson January 22, 1939 – December 29, 2022

Elmer Peterson, 83, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

He was born on January 22, 1939, to W.R. and Sarah Ellen (Vanderweillen) Peterson in Vernon, Texas. Elmer served honorably in the United States Armed Services and on July 11, 1961, he married the love of his life Geneva Peterson, who preceded him in death in February of 2021. Together they shared 59 beautiful years before her passing. He loved to play golf, go fishing, and woodworking as well. After retiring from the oilfield, he and Geneva moved to Ballinger, Texas, where they lived for approximately 18 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents W.R. and Sarah Peterson, his wife Geneva, his sisters Ana Mae Henson, Addelene Glass, and Marclean Searcy, and his brothers W.E. Peterson, and J.C. Peterson.

Elmer is survived by his daughter Kathy Roberts and husband Bill of Grape Creek; his brother Roy Peterson, and sisters Elizabeth Hargrove and Joyce Pullin. He is also tenderly remembered by his grandchildren Kevin Page and wife Samantha of San Angelo; Khrystal Page and husband Felix of Grape Creek; Kayla Page of San Angelo; and Jennifer and Nathan Zimmerman of Castroville, Texas, as well as 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Bobbie Fry, Peggy Peterson, and JoAnn Tubbs and husband Dale, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Elmer will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas. His funeral service will follow on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:00 am at Glory Road Cowboy Church with Myron Halford officiating. Interment will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery. Pallbearers are Kevin Page, Adrian Gomez, Guy Peterson, Felix Luna, Rusty Fry, and Billy New.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity, in Elmer’s name.

The family wishes to thank St. Gabriel’s Hospice for their tender love and care of Elmer.