Eva Joyce Boggess November 17, 1932 – December 27, 2022

Joyce Boggess, 90, passed away on December 27, 2022, in Keller, Texas.

Joyce was born on November 17, 1932, to Claude and Leota (Whitfield) Power in Littlefield, Texas. She married Bill Boggess on January 2, 1953, in Tacoma, Washington before returning to Ballinger where they raised six children and shared 47 years before Bill’s passing on June 29, 2000. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed dearly!

She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Paul, her parents, and brother Marvin.

Surviving are daughter Elaine Brevard and husband Brent of Keller, sons David Boggess and wife Meira of Grandview, Sam Boggess and wife Alice of Little Elm, Kyle Boggess and wife Rhonda of Ballinger, Phillip Boggess of Austin and daughter-in-law Jodie Bickel of Ballinger. Joyce was also Maw Maw to 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren who she adored dearly. Also surviving is her sister Jorita Nix, brother-in-law C.B. Boggess and wife Marie as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Runnels County Meals on Wheels, The Carnegie Library of Ballinger, or your favorite charity.