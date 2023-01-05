Abilene Teachers FCU Provides Financial Literacy Resources to Local Students and Community

December 2022– Abilene Teachers FCU is bringing financial literacy education to over 15,820 students and residents in several Texas counties. Students at 104 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users.

“Thanks to Abilene Teachers FCU, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” says Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn’t be able to provide these tools without their support.”

Abilene Teachers FCU is working with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources. Now, they’re taking their commitment to education a step further. These resources can be accessed through ATFCU’s website at abileneteachersfcu.org

Banzai resources are used by over 100,000 teachers across the U.S. These educational tools align with Texas’ state curriculum requirements, making the program a fun way for students to gain vital skills and an ideal way for anyone in the community to increase their financial literacy. After finishing the Banzai courses, users will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, and plan for a financially sound future.

Teachers interested in using Banzai can visit abilenetfcu.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

For more information about Banzai visit banzai.org

For more information about Abilene Teachers FCU visit abileneteachersfcu.org