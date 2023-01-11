Carolyn Clifton July 23, 1942 – January 7, 2023

Carolyn Clifton, 80, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away peacefully at Ballinger Memorial Hospital after a horrific accident and lengthy stay, surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

She was born on July 23, 1942, in San Angelo, Texas, and shortly after was adopted by Frank and Myrtle ( Fallis) Carson. Carolyn attended Central High School and was a proud member of the swim team. After graduating from High School, she married the love of her life, Billy Wayne Clifton, at Park Heights Baptist Church in San Angelo. Together they shared over 60 beautiful years of marriage. She worked many years in the insurance industry as an underwriter, as well as several years at Shannon Medical Center as a billing specialist. She also volunteered her time as President of the Ballinger Little League and as den mother of the Girl Scouts of America. Carolyn was a devoted and involved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love for her family was infinite. She never missed an opportunity to be present at every sporting event for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carolyn shared her love of cooking with her children and grandchildren.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle Carson, her husband Billy Wayne Clifton, her son Todd Wayne Clifton, her brothers Pat, Marvin, and Fallis Carson, and her faithful companion and babygirl, Luckee.

She is survived by her daughters, Lori Clifton of Ballinger and Julie Keesee and husband Aaron of Houston, her grandchildren Brandon Clifton and wife Kelly, AJ Keesee and wife Lauryn, Chris Keesee, Tanner Clifton, and fiancée Christina Garcia, and Jaimee Keesee. Mamaw will also be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren Harper Clifton, Sawyer Clifton, and Preston Clifton. She will be remembered as well by her sister-in-law, Valley Carson.

A memorial service will be held, with the date and time to be announced.

The family wishes to thank BMH. We will never forget the compassionate care and love of the entire staff. So many tears shed and love given. You truly are the BEST!

A special thanks to Dr. Bundrant for being her caring and compassionate doctor.