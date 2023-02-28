Jimmie Lee Rieken March 4, 1945 – February 25, 2023

Jimmie Lee Rieken, 77, of Ballinger passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehab in Ballinger, Texas.

He was born on March 4, 1945, to Richard and Dorothy (Turner) Rieken in Lubbock. After his dad’s passing, Dorothy married Rufus ‘Copper” Williams, and he graciously raised Jimmie as his son. On June 17, 1966, Jimmie married Carolyn Kay Gurley, in Ballinger and they shared 57 years together. Jimmie retired from Verizon after 37 years of employment. He also worked as a Volunteer Fireman in Ballinger for more than 20 years of service to our community. He most recently spent his days working for Los Arroyos Ranch when he wasn’t fishing or reading a western book.

Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents; stepdad, Rufus “Copper” Williams; sister, Patricia Williams, and brothers, Henry Rieken and Billy Rieken.

He is survived by his wife Kay; sons, Jay Rieken and wife Vicki, Jody Rieken, Kerry Rieken and wife Abri; grandchildren Chance Rieken, Chase Bowman and wife Amber, James Bowman, Daniel Rieken; great-grandchildren Brooke, Rachel, and Raylan Bowman; brother Rickey Williams and wife Claire, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at Evergreen Cemetery in Ballinger, with Marty Akins officiating.