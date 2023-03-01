Clark “CJ” Thomas Bennett, Jr August 30, 1994 – February 26, 2023

Clark “CJ” Thomas Bennett, Jr., 28, of Paint Rock, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

He was born on August 30, 1994, in Galveston, Texas, to Clark Thomas Bennet, Sr. and Claudia Renee Davis. Clark was a gift to everyone that ever met him, he never met a stranger and would make friends wherever he went. As a child, he touched the lives of many people in Boy Scouts and in 4H, and as an adult, he did it through his family at Paint Rock Grocery Store and the Methodist Church of Paint Rock, Texas. If you knew CJ, you also knew that there were two things he loved very much, and that was a good pizza party and chocolate cake. CJ also loved all kinds of music, his phone, and building things with legos and gears.

CJ is preceded in death by his great-grandparents KC and Adriana McManus, as well as George and Francis Davis, great-grandmother Alta Esterday, his nana Cathy Cotton, grandfather Claude Davis, uncle Claude Davis, Jr., his uncle Nolan Davis, and his niece Paisley Bennett.

He is survived by his mother Claudia Renee Olson and husband Randall, his father Clark Bennett, Sr. and wife Michelle, brother Damion Bennett and family, sister Rebecca Bennett, sister Terri Christianson and family, sister Adriana Olson, several nieces and nephews, grandparents Nancy and Larry Bennett, grandmother Joyce Davis of Cameron, Texas, grandmother Sawn Seyes, several aunts and uncles. CJ is also survived by so many that he considered family.

Services are pending.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spina Bifida Association in CJ’s honor.

The family wishes to thank Gentiva Hospice and their staff for their tender love and care of CJ.