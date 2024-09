SNAP Benefits: What’s Changing in October 2024

Get ready for changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps. Starting in October, millions of Americans will see adjustments to their benefits.

Key Changes

Work Requirements: Individuals aged 18 to 54 without dependents or disabilities must work at least 80 hours per month to maintain benefits.

Reduced Benefits: Failure to meet work requirements could result in reduced or terminated benefits after three months.

State Variations: SNAP benefits vary by state, so it's essential to check your local guidelines.

Who Might Be Affected?

Individuals aged 50-54: Approximately 750,000 people in this age group may lose benefits due to the stricter work requirements.

Low-Income Workers: Those with irregular work schedules or limited job opportunities may find it challenging to meet the 80-hour requirement.

Understanding SNAP Benefits

SNAP provides financial assistance to low-income families to help purchase food. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household size and income.

Average Monthly Benefits

1 member: $292

2 members: $536

3 members: $768

4 members: $975

5 members: $1,158

6 members: $1,390

7 members: $1,536

8 members: $1,756

State Variations

Benefit amounts can vary significantly between states. Some states have higher maximum benefit levels, while others may have additional restrictions.

When will states send September SNAP benefits?

State Payment date Alabama September 4-23 Alaska September 1 Arizona September 1-13 Arkansas September 4-13 California September 1-10 Colorado September 1-10 Connecticut September 1-3 Delaware September 2-23 District of Columbia September 1-13 Florida September 1-28 Georgia September 5-23 Guam September 1-10 Hawaii September 3-5 Idaho September 1-15 Illinois September 1-20 Indiana September 5-23 Iowa September 1-10 Kansas September 1-10 Kentucky September 1-19 Louisiana September 1-23 Maine September 10-14 Maryland September 4-23 Massachusetts September 1-14 Michigan September 3-21 Minnesota September 4-13 Mississippi September 4-21 Missouri September 1-22 Montana September 2-6 Nebraska September 1-5 Nevada September 1-10 New Hampshire September 5 New Jersey September 1-5 New Mexico September 1-20 New York September 1-9 North Carolina September 3-21 North Dakota September 1 Ohio September 2-20 Oklahoma September 1-10 Oregon September 1-9 Pennsylvania September 3-14 Puerto Rico September 4-22 Rhode Island September 1 South Carolina September 1-19 South Dakota September 1-9 Tennessee September 1-20 Utah September 5, 11, and 15 U.S. Virgin Islands September 1 Vermont September 1 Virginia September 1-7 Washington September 1-20 West Virginia September 1-9 Wisconsin September 1-15 Wyoming September 1-4

Stay Informed

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on SNAP benefits in your state, contact your local SNAP office or visit the SNAP website.