Social Security Disability Benefits: Your September Payments

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients can expect three more payments in September.

The exact payment date depends on when you claimed benefits and your birth date.

1. Social Security Disability Benefits Pay Chart for 2024 – NerdWallet

Payment Schedule

Claimed benefits before May 1997: Your payment will be on September 3rd .

Your payment will be on . Claimed benefits after May 1997: Your payment will be on: September 11th (born between the 1st and 10th) 1. Social Security Disability Benefits Pay Chart for 2024 – NerdWallet September 18th (born between the 11th and 20th) September 25th (born between the 21st and 31st) 1. Social Security Disability Benefits Pay Chart for 2024 – NerdWallet

Your payment will be on:

Payment Amounts

Average: $1,537 per month

$1,537 per month Blind recipients: $2,590 per month

$2,590 per month Maximum payment: $3,822 per month

COLA Increase

A Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is expected in 2025, which will increase your benefits. The estimated increase is between 2.6% and 3.2%.

1. This Is the Average Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Over the Past 10 Years. How Will 2025’s Compare? | Nasdaq

Important Notes

Verify your payment: If you don’t receive a payment on the expected date, check your My Social Security account or contact the SSA.

If you don’t receive a payment on the expected date, check your My Social Security account or contact the SSA. Stay informed: Keep an eye out for updates on the COLA and other changes.

For more information, visit the Social Security Administration website or contact your local office.

Additional Information

Understanding Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) provides financial support to individuals who are unable to work due to a qualifying disability. To be eligible, you must have worked a certain number of years and have a disability that prevents you from engaging in substantial gainful activity.

1. SSDI and SSI benefits for people with disabilities | USAGov

Applying for SSDI

The application process can be complex, so it’s recommended to seek assistance from a disability advocate or attorney. They can help you gather the necessary documentation and navigate the application process.

Appealing a Denial

If your initial SSDI claim is denied, you have the right to appeal the decision. The appeals process can be lengthy, so it’s important to act quickly.

Additional Resources

Social Security Administration website: https://www.ssa.gov/

https://www.ssa.gov/ Disability Rights Education & Defense Fund: https://dredf.org/

https://dredf.org/ National Disability Rights Network: https://www.ndrn.org/

Remember, you are not alone. Many people with disabilities face challenges in obtaining Social Security benefits. By understanding the process and seeking support, you can increase your chances of a successful claim.