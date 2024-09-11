Social Security Disability Benefits: Your September Payments

Ballinger News Staff

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients can expect three more payments in September.

The exact payment date depends on when you claimed benefits and your birth date.  

Payment Schedule

  • Claimed benefits before May 1997: Your payment will be on September 3rd.
  • Claimed benefits after May 1997: Your payment will be on:
    • September 11th (born between the 1st and 10th)  
    • September 18th (born between the 11th and 20th)
    • September 25th (born between the 21st and 31st)  
Payment Amounts

  • Average: $1,537 per month
  • Blind recipients: $2,590 per month
  • Maximum payment: $3,822 per month

COLA Increase

A Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) is expected in 2025, which will increase your benefits. The estimated increase is between 2.6% and 3.2%.  

Important Notes

  • Verify your payment: If you don’t receive a payment on the expected date, check your My Social Security account or contact the SSA.
  • Stay informed: Keep an eye out for updates on the COLA and other changes.

For more information, visit the Social Security Administration website or contact your local office.

Additional Information

Understanding Disability Benefits

Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) provides financial support to individuals who are unable to work due to a qualifying disability. To be eligible, you must have worked a certain number of years and have a disability that prevents you from engaging in substantial gainful activity.  

Applying for SSDI

The application process can be complex, so it’s recommended to seek assistance from a disability advocate or attorney. They can help you gather the necessary documentation and navigate the application process.

Appealing a Denial

If your initial SSDI claim is denied, you have the right to appeal the decision. The appeals process can be lengthy, so it’s important to act quickly.

Additional Resources

Remember, you are not alone. Many people with disabilities face challenges in obtaining Social Security benefits. By understanding the process and seeking support, you can increase your chances of a successful claim.

