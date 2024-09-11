Social Security Payments: What to Expect in 2025

Get ready for changes to your Social Security payments in 2025. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a new payment schedule and potential increases in benefits.

Payment Schedule

Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (RSDI) Benefits: If you started receiving benefits before May 1997, your payment will be on the 3rd of the month. If you started receiving benefits after May 1997, your payment will be on a Wednesday based on your birth date: Born between the 1st and 10th: 2nd Wednesday Born between the 11th and 20th: 3rd Wednesday Born between the 21st and 31st: 4th Wednesday

Supplemental Security Income (SSI): SSI payments are typically made on the 1st of the month, unless it falls on a weekend or holiday.

Payment Amounts

COLA Increase: A cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is expected in 2025, which will increase Social Security payments.

Benefit Amounts: The exact amount you'll receive depends on your benefit type, years of service, and earnings history.

Key Changes

Payment Dates: Be aware of any changes to your payment schedule due to holidays or other factors.

Benefit Amounts: The COLA increase will affect your monthly payment.

Eligibility: If you're approaching retirement age, ensure you meet the necessary requirements for benefits.

Stay Informed

For the most accurate and up-to-date information, visit the Social Security Administration website or contact your local office. Understanding these changes will help you plan for your financial future.