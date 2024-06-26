West Texas Football Preview: Top Running Backs to Watch for the 2024 Season

Anticipation Builds for Texas High School Football Season

As fall approaches, the excitement for Texas high school football intensifies among fans, players, and coaches in West Texas. The anticipation for Friday night lights is palpable, even though practice is still a few months away.

Despite the departure of senior players, many of the nearly 40 teams in the Standard-Times coverage area have retained young talent and added new faces, all eager to make their mark in the 2024 season.

In the lead-up to the season, the Standard-Times will spotlight the top local players in seven key positions: quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, defensive backs, and linebackers.

Today, we feature the standout returning running backs to watch in West Texas.

Running Backs

**Honorable Mention:**

– Sire Garcia, junior, Grape Creek

– Luke Kemp, senior, Wall

**Korren Hoing, senior, Junction**

Korren Hoing played a crucial role in Junction’s resurgence last season. Taking over the majority of carries after starter Aiden Cardwell’s injury, Hoing amassed 1,002 yards and eight touchdowns. His impressive performance earned him a spot on the second-team All-West Texas team.

**Bryce Martin, junior, Veribest**

As a sophomore, Bryce Martin made a significant impact on a senior-heavy Veribest team. He finished the 2023 season with 838 yards and 23 touchdowns, helping Veribest achieve its best season in years. Martin was named to the All-West Texas six-man team.

**Tevin Meade, senior, Miles**

Tevin Meade led the Bulldogs’ rushing attack, finishing his junior season just shy of 1,000 yards. He recorded 964 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, plus 262 yards and five touchdowns receiving, helping his team to a second-place district finish behind Albany.

**Devin Medina, senior, Miles**

As part of Miles’ two-headed rushing attack, Devin Medina contributed 712 yards and four touchdowns rushing, along with 87 yards and two touchdowns receiving. His efforts were crucial in Miles’ playoff win over Sterling City, earning him an Honorable Mention for the All-West Texas team.

**Billy Perry, junior, Richland Springs**

Billy Perry was a breakout star for the Coyotes in 2023, leading them to the state tournament. His performance earned him several accolades, including District 16-A Division II first-team running back and All-West Texas six-man football MVP.

**Manuel Riojas, senior, Christoval**

Manuel Riojas spearheaded the Cougars’ offense, finishing the season with 859 yards and six touchdowns rushing. He was recognized as the District 3-2A Division I running back and an All-West Texas Honorable Mention.

**Sutton Silerio, senior, Mason**

Sharing the backfield with Ryne Todd, Sutton Silerio still managed to rack up 1,118 yards and 17 touchdowns, helping Mason secure another district title and earning a spot on the All-West Texas second-team.

**Huston Stockton, senior, Forsan**

Huston Stockton collected 686 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning the title of District 3-2A Division I first-team running back. His contributions helped Forsan’s run-heavy offense achieve a share of the district title.

**Christian Villarreal, junior, Ozona**

Christian Villarreal turned around the Ozona offense as a sophomore, finishing the 2023 season with 1,262 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing, plus 114 yards and a touchdown receiving. He was named to the District 3-2A Division I first team and was the All-West Texas Newcomer of the Year.

**Jaidyn Vineyard, senior, Coahoma**

Jaidyn Vineyard was one of the most prolific rushers in West Texas, with 1,415 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also contributed eight receptions for 103 yards, showcasing his versatility in Coahoma’s explosive offense.