Texas Border Operation Seizes 504 Million Lethal Doses of Fentanyl

“In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 504 million lethal doses of fentanyl, an amount sufficient to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States and Mexico combined during this border mission.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s team has hit the ground running in an effort to reduce the presence of dangerous and illegal drugs on Texas soil.

ONE OF MANY BUSTS

This massive drug bust is just one of many. Numerous attempts to smuggle drugs into Texas have been intercepted, with many drugs discovered in highly unusual forms and methods.

DIESEL TANK DRUG DISCOVERY

In one notable incident, a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer attempted to cross the Del Rio International Bridge. Initially, the trailer was described as transporting a large shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers. However, as the vehicle approached the first inspection area, it was directed by border patrol to proceed to a secondary inspection area.

During this second inspection, authorities conducted a thorough examination of the trailer and its contents, uncovering a significant hidden cache.

LARGEST SEIZURE IN PORT HISTORY

In the course of this inspection, a major discovery was made: 320 mysterious packages were found concealed within the shipment. Upon further investigation, the contents were identified as methamphetamine. The total weight of the confiscated narcotics exceeded half a ton, with an estimated street value of approximately $11.9 million. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), this drug bust represents the largest methamphetamine seizure in the history of the port.